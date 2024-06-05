Which Super League clubs are winning the social media race

IN the current age of IMG, all professional clubs are attempting to improve their engagement and followers on social media as part of the fandom pillar.

When looking at the 12 Super League clubs, there is a great disparity throughout the league with some such as Leeds Rhinos performing superbly well on social media.

Here is how all 12 clubs fare on X, Facebook and Instagram:

X followers:

1. Leeds Rhinos – 204,200 followers

2. Wigan Warriors – 128,700 followers

3. St Helens – 117,300 followers

4. Warrington Wolves – 98,300 followers

5. Hull FC – 82,500 followers

6. Hull KR – 65,200 followers

7. Castleford Tigers – 61,000 followers

8. Salford Red Devils – 47,400 followers

9. Huddersfield Giants – 45,500 followers

10. Catalans Dragons – 43,200 followers

11. Leigh Leopards – 32,200 followers

12. London Broncos – 28,200 followers

Facebook followers:

1. Leeds Rhinos – 198,000 followers

2. Hull FC – 127,000 followers

3. Wigan Warriors – 111,000 followers

4. Warrington Wolves – 98,000 followers

5. Castleford Tigers – 83,000 followers

6. St Helens – 77,000 followers

7. Catalans Dragons – 76,000 followers

8, Leigh Leopards – 50,000 followers

9. Hull KR – 48,000 followers

10. Salford Red Devils – 29,000 followers

11. Huddersfield Giants – 22,000 followers

12. London Broncos – 21,000 followers

Instagram followers:

1. Leeds Rhinos – 104,000 followers

2. Wigan Warriors – 72,300 followers

3. St Helens – 58,900 followers

4. Warrington Wolves – 56,500 followers

5. Hull KR – 52,700 followers

6. Catalans Dragons – 51,100 followers

7. Hull FC – 46,300 followers

8. Castleford Tigers – 36,800 followers

9. Leigh Leopards – 22,800 followers

10. Salford Red Devils – 20,200 followers

11. Huddersfield Giants – 19,500 followers

12. London Broncos – 12,900 followers

In total:

1. Leeds Rhinos – 506,200 followers

2. Wigan Warriors – 312,000 followers

3. Hull FC – 255,800 followers

4. St Helens – 253,200 followers

5. Warrington Wolves – 252,800 followers

6. Castleford Tigers – 180,800 followers

7. Catalans Dragons – 170,300 followers

8. Hull KR – 165,900 followers

9. Leigh Leopards – 105,000 followers

10. Salford Red Devils – 96,600 followers

11. Huddersfield Giants – 87,000 followers

12. London Broncos – 62,100 followers

