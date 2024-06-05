Super League club named in race to sign Wests Tigers centre Brent Naden

HULL KR have been named in the race to sign Wests Tigers centre Brent Naden.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Tigers were looking to offload a number of their stars following salary cap constraints – and Naden was one of those.

Now Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks has revealed that the Robins are lining up a move for Naden for 2025.

The 28-year-old came through the ranks at Penrith Panthers, captaining the under-20s side to a Premiership and being named on the interchange bench in the National Youth Competition Team of the Year in 2015.

Naden made his NRL debut in 2019, going on to register 24 tries in 37 appearances for the Mountain Men before making the move to Canterbury Bulldogs in 2022.

However, the centre made just eight appearances before moving to the Tigers, but he has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Concord club following the ascension of Benji Marshall to the head coaching position.

Hull KR, meanwhile, would have to get rid of one of their quota players to make space for Naden for 2025, but with Matt Parcell set to leave, that opportunity looks to have arisen.

