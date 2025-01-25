Whitehaven land late blows to eliminate Swinton Lions

WHITEHAVEN 24 SWINTON LIONS 12

JORDAN WEIR, The Ortus REC, Saturday

WHITEHAVEN scored twice in the final five minutes to deny Paul Wood victory in his first game as Swinton coach and seal a massive Challenge Cup third-round tie at home to Warrington.

The scores were level at 12-12 until tries from Mason Lewthwaite and Jack Kellett at the death set up the potentially lucrative clash in two weeks’ time.

Swinton had led by twelve points at half-time, with Aaron Lynch scoring both of their tries.

The first came after nine minutes, when the Lions were awarded a fresh set of six following a block on an attempted kick from Connor Holliday. From the resulting set, Lynch was able to sidestep Whitehaven fullback Jordan Burns to cross the whitewash.

Both teams were reduced to twelve men at the end of the opening quarter following a coming together between Whitehaven’s Kellett and Swinton’s Reece Briers which saw both players shown yellow. Kellett was judged to have led with his head, while Briers was temporarily dismissed due to his reaction.

It was only at the end of the ten-minute period that Swinton scored their second try, sparked by a monster shot on Haven’s Jack Newbegin which dislodged the ball from the half-back’s grasp. Seconds later, recently-introduced Ant Walker drew a number of home players towards him before finding the assist to Lynch.

Dan Abram took up the kicking duties with Briers, who goaled the first, still in the bin, and added the two points.

The second half saw Anthony Murray’s crucially fix up their discipline, and their reward was to be on level terms as the hour mark ticked over thanks to back-to-back tries from Josh Blinkhorn and Mitchell Todd, plus two Kieran Tyler goals.

Blinkhorn had steadied Haven’s attack after being introduced from the bench and he grabbed his first try in Haven colours by sneaking over from dummy-half.

Todd, who had sufficiently impressed on trial to sign a permanent deal with the club earlier in the week, then grounded the ball in the right-hand corner following Newbegin’s over-the-top pass which took out several Swinton defenders.

Tyrer’s conversion fell just short of the posts after a successful first attempt, but the halfback levelled the scores from almost 30 metres out with a penalty goal when the visitors were penalised for a tip tackle on Aaron Turnbull.

Cards were brandished again in the closing stages, with Chris Taylor and Harry Higham seeing yellow for their involvement in a 25-man altercation.

That left both teams to see out the tie with twelve players, and it was Haven who were able to grab the initiative.

First, Lewthwaite was the fastest to react following a loose offload from Adam Sidlow, with the interchange grabbing the ball and running 30 metres to touchdown under the sticks.

Kellett then broke through from the halfway line before pushing off the attempted tackle of Lions fullback Louie Roberts to secure the victory, as Kieran Tyrer tagged on both goals.

GAMESTAR: Brad Brennan changed the dynamic of Haven’s attack, leading from the front when introduced off the bench.

GAMEBREAKER: Mason Lewthwaite’s try following a loose offload gave Haven the lead for the first time in the final five minutes.

MATCHFACTS

WHITEHAVEN

1 Jordan Burns

2 Mitchell Todd

3 Chris Taylor

4 Ethan Bickerdike

5 Jay Weatherill

6 Kieran Tyrer

26 Jack Newbegin

8 Jake Pearce

14 Luke Collins

10 Jordan Thomson

11 Connor Holliday

19 Rio McQuistan

13 Jack Kellett

Subs (all used)

15 Mason Lewthwaite

16 Brad Brennan

18 Aaron Turnbull

24 Josh Blinkhorn

Tries: Blinkhorn (52), Todd (56), Lewthwaite (76), Kellett (79)

Goals: Tyrer 4/5

Sin bin: Kellett (20) – fighting, Taylor (72) – fighting

LIONS

1 Louie Roberts

2 Ellis Anderson

3 Max McGucken

22 Aaron Lynch

5 Harry Higham

7 Reece Briers

19 Dan Abram

8 Adam Sidlow

18 Tommy Porter

10 Bobby Shingler

11 Gav Rodden

12 Mitch Cox

16 Finley Beardsworth

Subs

13 Ant Walker

14 Jordan Paga

23 Danny Lynch (not used)

15 Jordan Brown

Tries: A Lynch (9, 29)

Goals: Briers 1/1, Abram 1/1

Sin bin: Briers (20) – fighting, Higham (72) – fighting

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12; 6-12, 10-12, 12-12, 18-12, 24-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Haven: Brad Brennan; Lions: Tommy Porter

Penalty count: 4-7

Half-time: 0-12

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas

Attendance: 908