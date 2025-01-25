Salford Red Devils stun St Helens to defy pre-season turmoil

ST HELENS 12 SALFORD RED DEVILS 40

KASEY SMITH, Totally Wicked Stadium, Saturday

FOR all of the well-publicised financial issues currently facing Salford, it was business as usual on the pitch as they recorded a stunning victory in their first hit-out of 2025.

The Red Devils have gained a reputation over the years for defying the odds and performing in the face of adversity.

And while this is only pre-season, the early signs are that Salford are very much a side that will be dangerous in Super League this year, should off-field matters not spool over and this talented side not be ripped apart.

Saints saw a lot of the ball in the first half of what also served as Morgan Knowles’ testimonial, but had nothing to show for it with Salford dealing with everything they threw at them.

Tristan Sailor’s breakaway early on, which was cut out by a last-ditch clip of the heels from Joe Shorrocks, was the closest they got.

They were punished for chancing their arm on the last, which led to Ryan Brierley opening the scoring after a Shane Wright offload, off the back of a Marc Sneyd kick.

And it was Salford who got the next after a shift involving Sneyd, Brierley and Deon Cross came up trumps, with the latter diving over in the corner.

Just before half-time, Saints conceded a soft third as replacement hooker Kai Morgan was able to crash over, direct from the play-the-ball barely a metre out, which clearly frustrated head coach Paul Wellens.

“I was disappointed by the 20 minutes before and after half-time,” he said after the game.

“I thought we were lacking some things that should be fundamentals of our game and we need to learn from that experience.

“It gives us all a reminder of where we are at and what we need to work on.”

Saints fielded a more inexperienced side in the second half, which the Red Devils took advantage of as they grabbed two more from Chris Hankinson and then Brierley, shortly after the break.

With the game at 30-0, the home side threw caution to the wind somewhat and began playing off the cuff.

It was this unshackled playing style which caused the Red Devils’ defence problems and Saints grabbed one back when Harry Robertson pounced on a George Whitby grubber that Salford should have dealt with.

Shortly after, Saints were in again, this time through James Bell, but that was as good as it would get.

Salford regained control and the mercurial Sneyd placed a low kick to the posts, spotting space for Morgan to score his second try.

Brierley could have had a third after Sneyd hit a high-hanging kick over the defence and behind the goal-line, but Robertson managed to get a hand to the ball, just before the Salford fullback was about to score.

Topping off the Salford performance, there was some strong defensive work to force Saints to knock-on which led to Hankinson scoring his second direct from the scrum but Sneyd, successful from the boot all afternoon, put his final kick wide.

GAMESTAR: Marc Sneyd bossed the game with his instinctive ability to find players in space from the boot.

GAMEBREAKER: When Ryan Brierley broke the line for his second try, there was no way back for Paul Wellens’ men.

MATCHFACTS

SAINTS

5 Jon Bennison

2 Kyle Feldt

26 Harry Robertson

3 Konrad Hurrell

20 Lewis Murphy

6 Tristan Sailor

7 Jonny Lomax

19 George Delaney

14 Moses Mbye

18 Jake Wingfield

16 Matt Whitley

12 Joe Batchelor

13 Morgan Knowles

Subs (all used)

15 James Bell

21 Noah Stephens

22 Ben Davies

23 Jake Burns

24 Jonny Vaughan

25 Tee Ritson

27 George Whitby

29 Dayon Sambou

30 Owen Dagnall

31 Leon Cowen

32 Ciaran Nolan

33 Alfie Sinclair

34 Jake Davies

35 Cole Marsh

Tries: Robertson (56), Bell (61)

Goals: Whitby 2/2

RED DEVILS

1 Ryan Brierley

5 Deon Cross

17 Esan Marsters

4 Tim Lafai

23 Chris Hankinson

6 Jayden Nikorima

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Brad Singleton

9 Joe Mellor

10 Chris Hill

12 Kallum Watkins

15 Shane Wright

13 Joe Shorrocks

Subs

14 Chris Atkin

20 Joe Bullock

28 Nathan Connell

22 Matty Foster

29 Charlie Glover

25 Ben Hellewell

3 Nene Macdonald (not used)

27 Kai Morgan

18 Jack Ormondroyd

19 Justin Sangaré

Tries: Brierley (8, 51), Cross (35), Morgan (40, 66), Hankinson (48, 79)

Goals: Sneyd 6/7

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18; 0-24, 0-30, 6-30, 12-30, 12-36, 12-40

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Saints: George Whitby; Red Devils: Marc Sneyd

Penalty count: 7-2

Half-time: 0-18

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 4,766