Whitehaven players perform shock u-turn ahead of remainder Championship fixtures

WHITEHAVEN players have performed a shock u-turn and will take to the field against Dewsbury Rams on Sunday afternoon.

The Cumbrian side have been embroiled by financial issues all year, with the players not being paid last month and head coach Jonty Gorley resigning immediately after the club’s big win over Doncaster on Sunday.

With the relationship between players and the board at an all-time low, Haven’s fixture against Dewsbury Rams on Sunday had been in question – as well as the remainder of the Cumbrian side’s fixtures the rest of the season.

However, new boss Kyle Amor has revealed that the fixture on Sunday will go ahead.

“Somehow we’ve managed to get them out there and we’ve had a brilliant training session tonight,” Amor said.

“I have to pay credit to the players because I didn’t think we’d get here. I’m absolutely buzzing.

“But the way the lads trained was upbeat, energetic, and fun and what I’ve got out there is what Jonty Gorley told me about – a committed bunch that is committed to the club and each other.

“We understand and have explained the challenges ahead of us on Sunday, we didn’t get everyone down there tonight we would have liked to have done but we managed to get there and show the gritty, underdog Cumbrian mentality.

“The main news is for Whitehaven rugby league and Whitehaven fans, we’re going to go to Dewsbury, and we’re going to give it our best shot and we are hopefully, potentially, going to do something really special.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast