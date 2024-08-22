Hull FC boss Simon Grix clarifies Jake Trueman issue following social media post

HULL FC head coach Simon Grix has sought to clarify the injury to Jake Trueman after the halfback took to social media last week.

Rugby League Live reported last week that Trueman was set to the remainder of this year’s campaign after suffering an Achilles injury.

However, the Hull halfback has insisted that his Achilles is good to go and that it is a strained calf muscle, posting on X: “Achilles is all good just pulled a muscle in my calf, nothing too serious, hopefully get a few games in before the end of the season ⚫️⚪️.”

That post was created after Trueman received considerable backlash from Hull fans for his injury history.

Now Grix himself has explained the injury.

“I said potentially he is gone for the season with six weeks left. Everything would have to go perfect for him to play and then it comes with risk,” Grix told the Hull FC YouTube channel.

“If he was just about ready for the last game of the season then would it be worth throwing him in there off the back of it?

“I didn’t mention an Achilles, I said it was his calf and that there were tears down there near his Achilles. The silver lining in all this is that it has avoided the Achilles injury he had before.

“But, it would be have to be right for Truey and us to put him in there.”

Grix also explained why Trueman took to social media to explain the issue at hand.

“I think he wanted to clarify because the headline was a bit like ‘he had snapped his Achilles’ on whichever headline gets people to click on it.

“Like a lot of things, certain words from a coach are chosen to create the headline and then you delve into the article and it’s not what it seems.

“Rightly so, he has been injured on a couple of occasions and he has clocked a bit of stick for that.”

