Whitehaven’s Dion Aiye given eight-match ban and stripped of captaincy after being found guilty of assault and harassment

WHITEHAVEN veteran Dion Aiye has been given an eight-match ban by an RFL Tribunal and stripped of his captaincy of the Cumbrian club after being found guilty of assault and harassment.

At Preston Crown Court last Thursday, the court heard that Aiye kicked his former girlfriend in the stomach and held her by the throat, leaving her in fear for her life.

Aiye, who has played for Haven since 2015, was given an 18-month community order with 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 240 hours of unpaid work after being sentenced last week.

A five-year restraining order was also imposed on the former Papua New Guinea international from contacting the victim or her daughter by any means or going to an address where they are present.

The statement reads: “Whitehaven Rugby League can this evening confirm that Dion Aiye will serve an eight match suspension following the conclusion of an RFL Tribunal this evening (last night).

“The club has refrained from commenting on the ongoing matter until the conclusion of this evening’s tribunal so to ensure no prejudice came against Dion while investigations and matters were concluded. The club and Dion have accepted the findings of this evening’s tirbunal. Dion was removed as club captain following his guilty plea in court and was replaced with James Newton by the coach.

“Dion will also be fined the equivalent amount in wages for the period of his suspension. The club accepts all findings by the judicial system and this evening’s RFL tribunal and will not be appealing any judgement passed down.

“The club would like to thank those who have shown patience with ourselves during this period and shown understanding of what has been a delicate situation.

“We are now looking to draw a line under this matter and will be commenting no further moving forward.”

In an emotional statement, the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “I will never forget the hatred in his eyes.

“I wish I had been strong enough to get out the relationship then. I was always walking on eggshells. I was always trying to please Dion.

“He would sleep with other girls if he didn’t get what he wanted.

“I have spent my days looking over my shoulder since going to police.

“The day he started shouting at my daughter, I knew I had to end this relationship. I feel guilty I put my daughter in this position. I feel like I let her down.

“This man should not be allowed to continue impacting my life. I want justice and closure for my daughter and myself.”

Aiye, 36, was labelled an “entitled bully” by Judge Guy Mathieson, who said: “If they don’t come up to the standards you set, there are consequences. This is about you getting what you want.:”

The Haven captain has made almost 150 appearances in nine years for the Cumbrian club.

