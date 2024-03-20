Why no Challenge Cup Sixth Round tie is on TV broadcast

EAGLE-EYED rugby league fans will have noticed that no Challenge Cup Sixth Round tie will be broadcast live on BBC TV this weekend.

Instead, Leeds Rhinos’ clash with St Helens – a repeat of last weekend’s Super League fixture – will take place on the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport Online and the BBC iPlayer.

Whilst rugby league’s recent TV deal – agreed in time for the 2024 Super League season – has given the BBC 15 Super League games on TV and stream, the Challenge Cup deal with the broadcasting giants begins at the Challenge Cup Quarter-Final stage.

That, of course, means that no Sixth Round tie will be broadcast on TV as Leeds and Saints kick-off at 8pm online.

Meanwhile, Featherstone Rovers’ away clash at Leigh Leopards will take place on The Sportsman’s YouTube channel with a 2pm kick-off.

The Challenge Cup Sixth Round draw is as follows:

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils – Friday 22 March, 8pm

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens – Friday 22 March, 8pm (BBC Sport)

Wigan Warriors v Sheffield Eagles – Friday 22 March, 8pm

Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers – Saturday 23 March, 3pm

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC – Saturday 23 March,2pm

Leigh Leopards v Featherstone Rovers – Saturday 23 March, 2pm (The Sportsman)

Warrington Wolves v London Broncos – Saturday 23 March, 5.30pm

Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons – Sunday 24 March, 3pm

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.