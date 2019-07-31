Who’s on this week’s Rugby League Back Chat (1 Aug) ?

On this week’s Rugby League Back Chat:

Sometimes it’s good to be the underdogs as the Leeds Rhinos Women’s team will testify as they bask in the glory of lifting the Challenge Cup after a 16-10 final victory over Castleford Tigers.

As the Gold Coast Titans confirm the arrival of Justin Holbrook we ask who will be his likely successor at St Helens?

Which direction are the Bradford Bulls heading as their future at Odsal appears unsettled along with their finances?

Plus an inside view from the legal expert who guided David Furner though the fallout after of his dismissal from Leeds Rhinos.

Joining host Matt Shaw are Rhinos women’s team player Danika Priim, BBC broadcaster Tim Steere and legal eagle Richard Cramer.

Watch the first broadcats of this week’s show on Freesports TV – check the website at www.freesports.tv for full listings and how to receive the channel.