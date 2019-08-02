St Helens secure comfortable victory against Wakefield

St Helens were too strong tonight for a gallant Wakefield Trinity tonight, winning 26-6 after leading 20-2 at half-time.

But for the first 25 minutes of the game the only scores were penalties from Danny Richardson for St Helens and Danny Brough for Wakefield.

But with under 15 minutes of the first half remaining Richardson supported a break by James Roby and he beat several defenders to touch down.

Saints then added two more tries before the interval from Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Tommy Makinson, with Richardson converting both.

In the second half Trinity kept Saints out until the 71st minute, when Kevin Naiqama touched down after good work from Jack Welsby and Theo Fages, with Richardson adding his fifth goal.

Trinity finally got a consolation try on 78 minutes through Kelepi Tanginoa, with Brough unable to add the conversion.

St Helens: Jack Welsby, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Adam Swift, Theo Fages, Danny Richardson, Matty Lees, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Dominique Peyroux, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook; Subs: Joseph Paulo, Kyle Amor, Jack Ashworth, James Bentley.

Tries: Richardson, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Makinson, Naiqama Goals: Richardson 5

Wakefield: Max Jowitt, Ben Jones-Bishop, Reece Lyne, Joe Arundel, Bill Tupou, Ryan Hampshire, Danny Brough, Anthony England, Tyler Randell, Craig Kopczak, Danny Kirmond, Kelepi Tanginoa, Chris Annakin; Subs: Kyle Wood, David Fifita, Keegan Hirst, George King.

Tries: Goals: Brough

A full report, photos and analysis of today’s game will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.