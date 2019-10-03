Who’s on this week’s Rugby League Back Chat (3rd Oct) ?

This week’s chat focuses on the mouthwatering Betfred Championship playoff final between Toronto Wolfpack and Featherstone Rovers and all the questions this clash of Rugby League cultures pitches up about Super League places being decided on the field or elsewhere. Also up for discussion, are former NRL players good value for money or simply over priced journeymen?

Regular host Matt Shaw is joined for the big debate by Rugby League entrepreneur Ricky Wilby, Huddersfield Giants MD Richard Thewlis and Toronto Wolfpack advisor Martin Vickers.

