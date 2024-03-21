Why Gil Dudson hopes his second Salford Red Devils spell is just like the first

GIL DUDSON says he “fell in love with rugby again” during his previous spell at Salford and hopes the same thing happens this time too.

The prop has returned to the Red Devils on loan for the rest of the season after starting the year on the fringe of the Warrington team.

Dudson previously had a two-year spell with Salford in 2019-20, making 46 appearances and helping them shock Super League by reaching the Grand Final in his first campaign.

He made his second debut last Thursday, a late 22-12 home defeat to another former club in Wigan, after just one short training session the previous day.

“I had some really good memories in my previous stint here, so it was good to get straight into it,” Dudson told League Express.

“I probably have my fondest memories here. I was speaking to Greg Burke, who was part of the team when I was here last time, yesterday and were were reminiscing over some of the times.

“We both said those were some of the best times we’ve had in our careers. It was a special couple of years.

“The year before (joining) I was riddled with injury at Widnes. I played five or six games and we got relegated.

“I was grateful to Watto (then-coach Ian Watson) and Salford for giving me that lifeline to carry on my career, and I really fell in love with rugby again. I’m hoping for something similar this time.”

Dudson spent two years at Catalans after leaving the Red Devils, again losing a Grand Final in his first season, then returned to England with Warrington ahead of the 2023 season.

But injury and suspension limited him to 16 games last term, while his appearance off the bench in their opener this year against the Dragons will likely be his final game for the Wolves, with his contract set to expire.

“It’s a big club, Warrington. There’s a lot of expectation,” reflected the Welshman.

“Personally it wasn’t great. There was a lot of stuff going on off the field but you can only be measured on your performances and I didn’t really perform to the standards that I hold myself to, and I don’t think the team did either.

“This year they’ve started on a better foot. They’re building something really good over there. Sam (Burgess) has been great and the boys that they’ve brought in have been really good. I think they’ll have a really good year.”

Salford are showing promising signs themselves, despite a small squad currently struggling with injuries, and were four minutes away from beating the world champions last week.

“It shows where the club is at that we’re disappointed we didn’t win the game,” added Dudson, who said the reaction of the home supporters – chanting his name as soon as he entered the field – “meant the world” to him.

“We’re not just happy to compete. I felt like it was there to be won and it slipped through our hands with some of our decisions, but that’s rugby.

“We’ll take some lessons out of it and switch our focus to the Cup (they travel to Hull KR for their sixth-round tie this Friday).

“We’re down a few bodies at the minute but we’re expecting to win every week.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.