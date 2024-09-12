Why Gil Dudson turned down Super League offers to join Oldham

GIL DUDSON says the vision of League One champions Oldham persuaded him to drop out of Super League next season.

The Welsh veteran has signed a two-year contract with the ambitious club ahead of his release by Warrington Wolves.

It’s the first signing announced by Sean Long’s Oldham since they achieved promotion into the Championship.

Prop Dudson, 34, has played his entire career in Super League, making over 200 top-flight appearances with Crusaders, Wigan Warriors, Widnes Vikings, Salford Red Devils (where he returned on loan this year), Catalans Dragons and Warrington.

The 2013 Wigan double winner said he has offers at the top level but was enticed by the ambition of the Roughyeds, who are spending big under the consortium, led by local businessman Mick Harrington and managing director Mike Ford, which took over the club last year.

“I’m enjoying myself in Super League and had opportunities to stay there but once I had met with (Oldham managing director) Mike Ford and Longy they sold me the vision on Oldham,” said Dudson.

“There was something that excited me about the opportunity of coming down and helping grow and build something in this journey that they want to go on – I want to be a part of that.

“The intent is clear in some of the other players who have signed and will be announced shortly – they are really good quality Super League players who could still be playing Super League, so I think we could be a bit of a force to be reckoned with next year and I’m really looking forward to that challenge.”

