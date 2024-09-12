Warrington Wolves receive double boost ahead of Huddersfield Giants clash

MATT DUFTY could return for Warrington Wolves when they travel to Huddersfield Giants this Saturday.

The fullback has been named in Sam Burgess’ 21-man squad for the fixture after missing their last three games with a knee injury suffered at Magic Weekend.

It was initially expected that Dufty would miss the remainder of the Super League regular season, but an earlier-than-expected return would be a boost for Warrington considering his electric form this season.

The other change to the Wolves squad sees James Harrison come back into contention after two weeks out with a leg injury.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon will serve a one-match ban while Adam Holroyd also drops out of the side.

Huddersfield make four changes to their 21-man squad for the fixture as forwards Chris Hill and Harry Rushton join Adam Milner and Matty English in the treatment room.

Sam Hewitt returns from suspension as Jack Bibby, Jack Billington and Darius Carter come into contention.

Ex-Wigan man Bibby and academy product Carter would make their debuts for Huddersfield if picked.

Huddersfield 21-man squad: 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Kevin Naiqama, 5 Jake Bibby, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Adam Clune, 10 Joe Greenwood, 12 Sam Hewitt, 17 Oliver Wilson, 18 Seb Ikahihifo, 19 Tom Deakin, 20 Elliot Wallis, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Harvey Livett, 23 Olly Russell, 26 Hugo Salabio, 27 Kieran Rush, 28 Jack Bibby, 29 Jack Billington, 30 Aidan McGowan, 33 Andre Savelio, 34 Darius Carter.

Warrington 21-man squad: 1 Matt Dufty, 2 Josh Thewlis, 3 Toby King, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 George Williams, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 James Harrison, 9 Danny Walker, 11 Ben Currie, 13 Matty Nicholson, 14 Rodrick Tai, 15 Joe Philbin, 16 Zane Musgrove, 17 Jordan Crowther, 29 Tom Whitehead, 32 Sam Powell, 33 Arron Lindop, 34 Max Wood, 38 Cai Taylor-Wray, 41 Luke Yates, 42 John Bateman.