Why Hull FC’s Brad Fash has not been charged for alleged testicle grab in Hull KR defeat

THERE was a great deal of hullabaloo on Saturday when Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella accused Hull FC’s Brad Fash of grabbing his testicles during the Hull derby.

Both players were shown yellow cards by referee Chris Kendall in the 39th minute of the match, which Rovers won 24-10, after one of several scuffles involving the pair.

Minchella made the allegation against Hull FC forward Fash to Kendall, who said he did not see the incident, before leaving the field.

Shortly beforehand, a late tackle by Fash, standing in as Hull FC’s captain, sparked a clash, while several minutes earlier Minchella and Fash were seen grappling on the floor off the ball.

However, despite a photograph doing the rounds focusing on the alleged grab, Fash has not been charged with any indiscretion.

It didn’t appear in the Disciplinary Match Review Panel’s minutes because no charge had been issued.

The Match Review Panel studied footage of an incident involving Fash and Minchella, but the incident had not been reported to the match officials.

Without any substantiating evidence, the Match Review Panel has determined that the available footage was insufficient to charge for any reckless or intentional contact.

