Nine Super League players charged by Match Review Panel as Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards and Huddersfield Giants stars banned

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has been busy this afternoon following ten sinbins and one red card in the Super League fixtures over the weekend.

Huddersfield Giants’ Andre Savelio has been charged with Grade D Head Contact, yielding a two-match penalty notice and a £250 fine following his red card in the Giants’ 20-16 defeat to Leigh Leopards on Saturday.

Also from that game, Huddersfield’s Sam Hewitt has been charged with Grade D Punching, producing a two-match penalty notice and a £250 fine whilst Leigh’s Edwin Ipape has been given a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge and thus a one-match penalty notice.

Elsewhere, Wigan Warriors’ Adam Keighran will also sit out one match after being charged with Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift in his side’s 16-12 win over St Helens.

However, St Helens’ Matty Lees has escaped any charge, with his sinbin being deemed “sufficient” by the Match Review Panel.

Following the latest round of the Betfred Super League, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Andre Savelio (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £250 Fine

Sam Hewitt (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade D Punching – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £250 Fine

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Chris Hankinson (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine

Bayley Sironen (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Rob Butler (London Broncos) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Denive Balmforth (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast