Why Luke Gale didn’t sign for Bradford Bulls as agent reveals ex-Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC star wants to go into coaching and punditry

LUKE GALE got people talking earlier in the week with his move to Championship new boys Keighley Cougars confirmed.

The Cougars have already brought in the likes of former Hull KR man Ben Crooks as well as Ellis Robson, Mark Ioane and Thomas Doyle.

But, 34-year-old Gale is arguably one of the biggest signings ever seen outside the top flight, yet some Bradford Bull fans were hoping that he may well have rejoined the Odsal outfit after spending three seasons there between 2012 and 2014.

However, Gale’s agent, Craig Harrison of Show Me The Money UK, has revealed why a move back to Bradford never came to fruition.

“Bradford had already spent the money,” Harrison simply stated on the Show Me The Money Rugby League TV podcast.

“They had existing cap money on their halfbacks with Dec Patton having another year and he had quite a big contract for the Championship.

“There were talks but they were just dreaming talks about Luke Gale going back to Bradford.”

Harrison also revealed that Gale wants to head into coaching and punditry in the next few years.

“There might be one last dance. I know we talked about him going into coaching, it’s something he wants to do and he also wants to get involved in Sky and the BBC. He wants to talk about the game,” Harrison continued.

“He’s got a few things he can pursue alongside taking Keighley as high as he can. There is still a dance left in Luke.”