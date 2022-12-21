Wigan Warriors stalwart Liam Farrell named captain of Super League side

WIGAN WARRIORS stalwart Liam Farrell has been named the club’s captain for 2023 following the retirement of Tommy Leuluai.

A Wigan St Patricks junior, Farrell joined Wigan’s Academy and he has gone on to play for his hometown Club 321 times, scoring 130 tries and winning 11 trophies.

The second-rower has had a glittering career – winning all there is to claim in the domestic game, including one World Club Challenge, four Super League Grand Finals, three Challenge Cups and three League Leaders’ Shields.

The England international is also a Harry Sunderland Trophy winner and has been named in the Super League Dream Team five times.

Now captain, Farrell will lead the Warriors in 2023 and beyond.

“Every little boy in Wigan dreams of being named Wigan Warriors Captain” Farrell said, “Words can’t justify how proud I am.”

He added: “The 2023 season is around the corner and I can’t wait to get on the field with the team and play in front of the Wigan fans and represent the town as Captain.”

Wigan Warriors Chairman, Ian Lenegan, commented: “Liam Farrell has been an exceptional player for Wigan for 13 seasons and I feel sure he will go on to be an exceptional captain, following in the footsteps of Sean O’Loughlin, Tommy Leuluai and a long line of illustrious Wigan Captains.”