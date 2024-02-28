Why there is no Thursday night Super League game on Sky Sports this week

EAGLE-EYED viewers will have realised that there is no Super League fixture scheduled for tomorrow night.

That means that rugby league fans will have to wait until Friday to get their top flight fix with St Helens taking on Leigh Leopards, Castleford Tigers travelling to Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors hosting Huddersfield Giants.

Now the Managing Director of RL Commercial, Rhodri Jones, has revealed why that is the case – and why there will be less Thursday night games as a whole in 2024.

“The feedback we get from clubs is that we need to reduce the number of Thursday night games because of the impact on attendances and the potential corporate loss with some clubs,” Jones said on The League Express podcast.

“We have worked with Sky and they have understood it, especially with picking fixtures at short notice as moving to Thursdays is not ideal.

“So we had that in the back of our mind this year. There isn’t a Thursday night fixture every week this season.

“This week, the selection of Thursday night was not needed because, from a Sky perspective, Leeds play Catalans on Saturday and that would have been their pick.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.