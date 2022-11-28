Why Tom Burgess could now move to Super League amidst Leeds Rhinos link following career decision of George Burgess

TOM Burgess’ potential rumoured move to Super League is set to grow stronger amidst his speculated link with Leeds Rhinos following the career decision of his twin brother George Burgess.

George made the difficult decision to retire at the weekend following an illustrious career in rugby league having won the NRL Grand Final with the South Sydney Rabbitohs back in 2014.

But, the duo had been linked with a potential meeting at the Rabbitohs for 2023 – a decision which would likely have resulted in Tom seeing out his career Down Under.

However, during the World Cup tournament, Tom outlined his desire to move to Super League, citing the Leeds Rhinos as the club of his choice after growing up supporting them.

That, inevitably, led to the rumour mill speculating that Tom Burgess would be a Super League player in the near future, but with the potential link-up with twin George at South Sydney, that seemed rather unlikely.

Now though with George’s retirement, Tom is the only Burgess still playing the 13-man code which could see him potentially play out his future in the UK.

With the Burgess families all living in Australia, family will always be a big point of debate about whether Tom would up sticks and leave for a number of years, but after conquering Australia, it would be interesting to see if he could do just that in Super League.