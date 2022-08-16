Why Toulouse Olympique’s Corey Norman is facing minimum eight-game ban

Toulouse Olympique halfback Corey Norman is facing at least an eight-match ban for alleged “inappropriate contact”.

Norman has been referred to a disciplinary tribunal on a Grade F charge of other contrary behaviour.

The alleged incident occurred in the second half of Toulouse’s defeat at Warrington Wolves last Thursday.

Norman tackled opponent Oliver Holmes, then appeared to have his hand around the Warrington forward’s backside during the ruck.

The match review panel only noted “inappropriate contact” in their notes but the heavy charge suggests they consider it a serious incident.

Last season, Kenny Edwards was given a ten-match ban for putting his finger up the backside of former Catalans Dragons teammate Sam Kasiano while playing for Huddersfield Giants, and other players have previously received hefty bans for touching other private parts.

With only four matches left of the season and his contract expiring, Norman could have played his final game for Toulouse.

The 31-year-old former NRL star came out of retirement to join the French club earlier this year.