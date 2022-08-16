Leading try, goal and points scorers in Super League, Championship and League One

Tommy Makinson reclaimed top spot in the Super League points-scoring charts with a 24-point haul in St Helens’ huge win at Hull FC.

The winger scored two tries and eight goals, taking him to 188 points and overtaking Leeds Rhinos’ Rhyse Martin, who had knocked Makinson from the top the previous week.

Wigan Warriors’ Bevan French continues to lead for tries with 24, though Salford Red Devils’ Ken Sio closed the gap to one with a score against Huddersfield Giants.

Salford teammate Marc Sneyd kicked four goals in that win to extend his lead in the goal-scoring stakes, with 79 in total.

Barrow Raiders’ Tee Ritson continues to lead the Championship try charts with 21, while Mo Agoro of Keighley Cougars remains the most prolific in League One as a try in their rout of Hunslet took him to 27 for the season.

BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 24

2 Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils) 23

3= Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 19

Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 19

5 Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 18

Goals

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 79

2 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 71

3 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 70

4 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 60

5= Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 56

Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique) 56

Points

1 Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 188

2 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 166

3 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 164

4 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 158

5= Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique) 128

Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 128

BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1= Tee Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 21

Anthony Thackeray (Sheffield Eagles) 21

3 Nene Macdonald (Leigh Centurions) 20

4 Johnny Campbell (Batley Bulldogs) 19

5= Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers) 18

Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 18

Ben Jones-Bishop (Sheffield Eagles) 18

Goals

1 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 108

2 Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 99

3 Tom Gilmore (Batley Bulldogs) 93

4 Joe Keyes (Halifax Panthers) 90

5 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 76

Points

1 Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 270

2 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 268

3 Joe Keyes (Halifax Panthers) 229

4 Tom Gilmore (Batley Bulldogs) 202

5 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 160

BETFRED LEAGUE ONE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Mo Agoro (Keighley Cougars) 27

2 = Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 17

Owen Restall (Oldham) 17

Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 17

5= Charlie Graham (Keighley Cougars) 16

Jarred Bassett (London Skolars) 16

Gav Rodden (North Wales Crusaders) 16

Goals

1 Dan Abram (Swinton Lions) 114

2 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 110

3 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 95

4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 67

5 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 64

Points

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 280

2 Dan Abram (Swinton Lions) 264

3 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 234

4 Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 188

5 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 150