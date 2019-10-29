Widnes sign Johnson, Leuluai stays

Widnes Vikings have confirmed the signing of Jack Johnson.

The former Warrington speedster ended last season with Featherstone but has now joined the Vikings as part of Tim Sheens’ new-look squad.

It will be his second spell with the club, having played for the Vikings on loan back in 2017, scoring once in three games.

“I’m really excited about the move,” he said.

“I’ve always kept an eye on Widnes after the time I spent here and it’ll be good to pull the shirt on again.

“Obviously as a club it’s been quite up and down, but I’m looking forward to playing my part in this rebuilding process and it’s all very exciting.

“Widnes is still a very big club and I spent a short time here on loan and I honestly loved it. The fans were always great to me, even though I was a Warrington player at the time, so that played a huge part in me signing. I’m sure the team and I will get the same support this year, which I’m looking forward to.

“Tim (Sheens) was also a massive factor as to why I signed at Widnes. He’s a huge name in the game and I’m really looking forward to learning from him. To win an NRL Premiership and a World Cup, I’m sure he knows a thing or two about the game which hopefully he can pass on to me. He’s a huge coup for the club and it shows that we’re going in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, the club has also confirmed MacGraff Leuluai has agreed to stay at the club after taking a pay-cut.