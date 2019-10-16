You are here

Widnes stalwart Hep Cahill leaves

Matthew Shaw

Hep Cahill has confirmed his departure from Widnes.

The Vikings captain departs after eight seasons with the club, where he made almost 150 appearances.

A hugely popular player at the club, Cahill will leave a void in Tim Sheens’ squad as he prepares to leave the country and return home.

“My family & I are sad to announce our time here in England has come to an end,” he said in a post on Twitter.

“This was a very hard decision to make and one we did not take lightly as Widnes has been our home & we have made friends for life during our time here.

“To the fans, I would like to thank every single one of you that has supported me over the past 8 years, you are the best fans in the world & I’m honoured to call you my friends.”