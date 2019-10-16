Widnes stalwart Hep Cahill leaves

Hep Cahill has confirmed his departure from Widnes.

The Vikings captain departs after eight seasons with the club, where he made almost 150 appearances.

A hugely popular player at the club, Cahill will leave a void in Tim Sheens’ squad as he prepares to leave the country and return home.

“My family & I are sad to announce our time here in England has come to an end,” he said in a post on Twitter.

“This was a very hard decision to make and one we did not take lightly as Widnes has been our home & we have made friends for life during our time here.

“To the fans, I would like to thank every single one of you that has supported me over the past 8 years, you are the best fans in the world & I’m honoured to call you my friends.”