Young Bradford duo offered to clubs

Bradford Bulls have offered two of its talented youngsters to Super League clubs.

TotalRL understands both Matty Storton and Rowan Milnes have been touted to clubs ahead of 2020, with several now considering a move for the pair.

Should the two depart, it would see cash come into the club, with both players set to command transfer fees. However, it will further deplete John Kear’s threadbare squad, which is currently just 13 players strong. The club remains in special measures, meaning they can’t recruit new players.

Storton, who was a part of last year’s England Academy Squad that defeated the Australian Schoolboys, is regarded as one of the brightest young forwards in the game and made 23 appearances this season.

As for Milnes, the young halfback made 12 appearances last season, scoring four tries.