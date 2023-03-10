Widnes Vikings boss John Kear gives his thoughts on vacant Castleford Tigers job

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are in the hunt for a new head coach following the exit of Lee Radford earlier this week.

After just over a season in charge at The Jungle, Radford said farewell with assistant coach Andy Last taking over on an interim period.

Last himself has outlined his desire to become the permanent head coach at Castleford, but there have been a host of names mentioned about potential targets.

One of those has been former Castleford Tigers winger John Kear, who is currently in charge of Championship side Widnes Vikings and who has had spells with the likes of Wakefield Trinity, Batley Bulldogs and Bradford Bulls in more recent times.

However, Kear has given the role no thought at all, emphasising that he is happy at the DCBL Stadium.

“When you’re employed by a club, you work for that club and let things unfold,” Kear told League Express.

“Gone are the days of me chasing jobs, I think people know enough about me so you just sit back and ensure you are doing the job you are paid for to the best of your ability.

“I haven’t thought about it, I just don’t think it’s worth expending energy on something that might not happen.

“They might not be interested in me and it might not appeal to me. I wouldn’t think about it unless there was some approach. At the minute I’m more than happy with what I’m doing.”

At present the Vikings sit in fifth in the second tier following a 42-12 hammering by Sheffield Eagles last weekend and Kear had frank words with his players.

“I thought Sheffield were very good, we’ve got to put things into context and applaud them. I thought we were very below par with some of the things we have been doing really well in the previous four games.

“We came up with some real poor errors and our energy and effort levels were well down on what I’ve come to expect.

“We reviewed it the day after and then we put it to bed because you’ve got to look forward. That hasn’t been that easy with what has happened in the past couple of days with the snow, but we’ve got a great opportunity on Saturday to get back on the horse.”