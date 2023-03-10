NCL games off as the weather bites

Several of tomorrow’s fixtures in the Impact Performance National Conference League have been postponed, as snow hits many parts of the country.

Matches that have fallen by the wayside so far are at Hull Dockers, Dewsbury Moor Maroons, Myton Warriors, Shaw Cross Sharks and Eastmoor Dragons.

The current programme is:

Saturday 11 March 2023

PREMIER DIVISION

Hull Dockers v West Hull – postponed

DIVISION ONE

Clock Face Miners v Pilkington Recs

Crosfields v Ince Rose Bridge

Egremont Rangers v Thornhill Trojans

Heworth v Skirlaugh

Oulton Raiders v Featherstone Lions

DIVISION TWO

Barrow Island v Wigan St Judes

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Dewsbury Celtic – postponed

Milford v Normanton Knights

Myton Warriors v East Leeds – postponed

Saddleworth Rangers v Waterhead Warriors

Shaw Cross Sharks v Woolston Rovers – postponed

DIVISION THREE

Beverley v Bentley

Eastmoor Dragons v Drighlington – postponed

Ellenborough Rangers v Hensingham

Leigh East v Oldham St Annes

Millom v Seaton Rangers

Updates will follow as and when further information is received from the Conference management.