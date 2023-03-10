NCL games off as the weather bites

Several of tomorrow’s fixtures in the Impact Performance National Conference League have been postponed, as snow hits many parts of the country.
Matches that have fallen by the wayside so far are at Hull Dockers, Dewsbury Moor Maroons, Myton Warriors, Shaw Cross Sharks and Eastmoor Dragons.
The current programme is:
Saturday 11 March 2023
PREMIER DIVISION
Hull Dockers v West Hull – postponed
DIVISION ONE
Clock Face Miners v Pilkington Recs
Crosfields v Ince Rose Bridge
Egremont Rangers v Thornhill Trojans
Heworth v Skirlaugh
Oulton Raiders v Featherstone Lions
DIVISION TWO
Barrow Island v Wigan St Judes
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Dewsbury Celtic – postponed
Milford v Normanton Knights
Myton Warriors v East Leeds – postponed
Saddleworth Rangers v Waterhead Warriors
Shaw Cross Sharks v Woolston Rovers – postponed
DIVISION THREE
Beverley v Bentley
Eastmoor Dragons v Drighlington – postponed
Ellenborough Rangers v Hensingham
Leigh East v Oldham St Annes
Millom v Seaton Rangers
Updates will follow as and when further information is received from the Conference management.
