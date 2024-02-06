Widnes Vikings chief Chris Hamilton hits back against abuse suffered at Swinton Lions

WIDNES VIKINGS’ Head of Integrated Operations, Chris Hamilton, has hit back against the abuse he suffered following the Cheshire club’s 18-6 loss to Swinton Lions at the weekend.

The Vikings have had a tumultuous few years in the second tier, failing to reach the play-offs ever since their relegation from Super League in 2018.

Former Swinton boss Allan Coleman has been appointed head coach for the Vikings in 2024, but his first game in charge saw Widnes go down to his former Lions side.

Following that 18-6 defeat yesterday, Hamilton has revealed that he was targeted from fan abuse.

Hamilton posted on LinkedIn: “Yesterday I was the target of abuse, post match from “fans” whilst stood at the entrance to the dressing rooms, waiting to do what I do every week – regardless of win, lose or draw – and shake hands with all the players as they came off the pitch.

“Of course it is all my fault, as was pointed out in no uncertain fashion, in front of women and children.

“Not nice to be on the end of for sure.

“People say that fans are entitled to their opinion as they have paid their money. I get that but there is no doubt whatsoever that it should be done in the right way and at the right time.

“I work bloody hard, 7 days a week, to try and progress the Vikings to where we want it to be but it is clear that some people cannot see the wood for the trees.

“I didn’t respond but made a point of looking at those hurling the abuse. The point of that being that I will recognise them and will be looking out for them at future games.

“I am also in no doubt that others will enjoy reading this post, spoken from the heart as ever, and revelling in what is a tough time for me right now.

“Swinton deserved their win, no doubt and congratulations to them. I am also grateful for the support and messages I received from people connected with their club.

“One piece of bad news, however for those hoping/wishing they might be seeing my demise.

“Not a f%$^@*g chance!”

Widnes’ next fixture sees them go up against Doncaster in the 1895 Cup.

