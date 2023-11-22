Widnes Vikings make their eighth off-season signing ahead of the 2024 Championship

WIDNES VIKINGS have made their eighth signing ahead of the 2024 Championship season.

That new signing is a familiar name for Widnes fans, with Lloyd Roby rejoining the club he played for between 2017-2022 and for whom he scored 23 tries in 52 appearances.

Having joined Keighley for 2023, he returns to the club to link up with new head coach Allan Coleman for the upcoming season.

Upon his return to the club, Roby said: “I’ve obviously had the year away, which was probably the right thing for me to do off the back of my injury to get some games under my belt.

“But once I spoke with Chris (Hamilton) & Allan (Coleman) about coming back, it all happened quite quickly, so it was an easy transition.”

Roby explained how much he is looking forward to playing under Allan Coleman and his goals for 2024.

He said: “I’ve played in the championship against teams of Allan’s before and he plays quite an expansive game, which is how I like to play.

“Obviously my brother (George Roby) played under Allan last year, so I had some conversations with him about how he likes to play and what his philosophy is, which definitely fit with what I want to do coming back to Widnes.

“One of the main things for me is getting back to enjoying the game, I fell out of it a bit last year off the back of my injury.

“I just want to get back to a place where I’m comfortable, playing with players I’ve been around before, to try and help the club achieve its goals.”

