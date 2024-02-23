Widnes Vikings snap up former Super League forward

WIDNES VIKINGS have announced the signing of prop Dan Murray from Halifax Panthers on a deal until the end of the 2025 season.

Murray, 27, joined the Yorkshire-based club in 2021, featuring in their 1895 Cup win against Batley Bulldogs at Wembley Stadium in August last season.

Having also made over 50 Super League appearances for Salford Red Devils and Hull KR, he brings a wealth of experience to the Vikings pack.

On his arrival at the club, Murray said: “I can’t wait to get started and play some games.

“I know a few of the people at Widnes having played with and against them in the past, so I’m excited and just want to get going now.”

He added: “I just want to develop, obviously I’ve played a lot of games and I’ve always prided myself on constantly improving.

“The thing I’m most looking forward to about working with Allan is how he will challenge me and improve me as a player.”

Head coach Allan Coleman said: “It’s fantastic to get Dan Murray over the line.

“Losing Martyn Reilly in pre-season wasn’t great for us and our preparation. So we had been using dual registration to bring players in but it was important we got someone permanent in.

“I’d like to thank Chris Hamilton and the board for making it happen.”

Coleman explained what Murray will bring to the squad, he added: “He’s got a great attitude, works hard and everyone I’ve spoken to has had nothing but praise for him.

“Dan is another piece in the jigsaw for the team we’re trying to create so we’re looking forward to getting him playing.”

