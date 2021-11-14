Wigan retain Isa and snap up NRL star

Wigan Warriors have secured second-row or centre Willie Isa to a new two-year deal to remain at the DW Stadium.

Isa, 32, has helped Wigan to two Super League titles since joining from Widnes Vikings ahead of the 2016 season, and is happy to stay under new head coach Matty Peet.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have a signed a new contract with this great club,” said Isa, who captained Wigan for the first time in the final round of the regular season.

“There are exciting times ahead under the new coaching management for the club. I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.”

Peet added: “Willie Isa is an outstanding professional, he takes every opportunity to improve himself and the team. We are looking to build a culture and leaders like him play an important part.”

And Wigan expect to have new signing Cade Cust with them before Christmas, having secured the halfback last week.

Cust has signed from NRL side Manly Warringah Sea Eagles on a two-year deal, with the option for a further season, ending Wigan’s search for a replacement for Jackson Hastings.

The 23-year-old has scored nine tries in his 27 NRL appearances for Manly over the past three seasons and has also represented the Indigenous All Stars.

“We have been working on this deal for a few weeks now,” revealed Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski.

“Once Matt Peet, Shaun Wane and I had spoken to Cade, we were all confident that he was a great fit for Wigan.

“We contacted people whose opinion we trust in Australia, including Trent Barrett and Blake Green who both gave positive appraisals of Cade.

“Our aim now is to get him to the UK as soon as possible to link up with his new teammates. We expect this to be before Christmas.”

Cust added: “I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and I am really looking forward to what the next few years will bring. I can’t wait to get to work and play at such a prestige club like Wigan.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.