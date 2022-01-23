Wigan Warriors forward set to miss start of season as Matt Peet provides injury update

Wigan head coach Matty Peet has revealed that the Warriors will be without young forward Ethan Havard for the start of the season after a recent back complaint.

The 21-year-old forward, who made eight starts and 17 substitute appearances for the Warriors, underwent surgery after the season ended, but complications have seen his progress halted.

“Ethan won’t be fit for the start of the season,” said Peet.

“Other than that we look good. Zak Hardaker and Ollie Partington are back. They both missed a bit of pre-season for different reasons. Ethan is back around March. Other than that, we have a clean bill of health.

“Ethan had a back operation towards the end of last season. Unfortunately he got an abscess, so they had to go in again and it put him back to square one. It was just bad luck.”

Peet also revealed the club intends to speak to Australian Bevan French in the next few days to see how is following the death of his mother, and to start the process for him to return to England.

“We’ll deal with him accordingly when he gets back and make sure he comes in at the right time fit and healthy,” added Peet.

“The last time I spoke to Bevan was immediately after his mum passed. We were very open about it and I said I would contact him next week. From there, I would imagine we will start talking about when he is set to come back once the funeral and matters there are concluded. I know he is keen to get back, but we are giving him some space as well.”

Peet admits he is happy with what he has seen during pre-season, but he knows the real test comes on the field. Only then will he know if his methods are working.

He added: “I’m happy. The lads have been great. The culture and the environment seem positive but it’s not been tested yet. I’m happy, but I’m under no illusions.

“Every club will be feeling the same. They will put their plans into action, everyone will be getting on with the coach because they will all be in the team. It’s a very happy and positive place now, but we all know there is a rollercoaster of a season ahead.”

