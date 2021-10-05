Wigan unveil new coaching team

Wigan Warriors have appointed Matt Peet as their new Head Coach and they have appointed a new coaching team to support him from 2022 onwards.

Lee Briers moves from Warrington Wolves to become a new assistant coach and he will work alongside former Wigan captain Sean O’Loughlin, who will carry the same title.

England and former Wigan head coach Shaun Wane returns to Wigan after three years away from the club to take on a new part-time role as Leadership and Management Director while retaining his England duties.

Other new appointments include Jack Phillips joining the club from Warrington Wolves as Head of Analysis and Ian Bentley being appointed as Head of Performance.

Peet, 37, has completed 13 years as a coach at Wigan Warriors and Sale Sharks. He holds a Level 4 High Performance Coaching Qualification and a 2.1 Honours Degree from Manchester Metropolitan University. His wide ranging experience includes having worked with Community, Scholarship, Academy and Reserves teams, as well as being the most successful Head of Youth at Wigan in decades, with six Academy Grand Final wins in seven seasons, while also spending two years as Assistant Coach of England.

“It is a privilege to be named Wigan Warriors Head Coach,” said Peet.

“I’m looking forward to what is ahead and I’m very grateful to Ian Lenagan, Kris Radlinski and the club for giving me this opportunity.

“My philosophy on coaching is challenging every individual to a really high level and creating an environment that supports and cares for them. It is my job to make sure that this team is prepared, that every individual is playing their absolute best, that they put the team and the club above themselves on a daily basis and that we give our fans something to get behind.

“I intend to drive that connection between the players and, in turn, between the players, the fans and the town. We need to engage with the town, engage with the fans and provide a team and a style of rugby that this town can get behind. That starts with our day-to-day interactions and our day-to-day work.

“I think it is very important that the people of this town know that they are going to watch a team that is playing with pride, with passion and with some freedom.”

Wigan Executive Director, Kris Radlinski, is confident that Peet can restore Wigan’s reputation for playing attractive rugby.

“Matt Peet has been developing consistently on our coaching pathway for some time,” said Radlinski.

“He has always had the technical coaching abilities but now possesses the crucial elements of leadership, communication and man management. Having watched him closely for a number of years, it is clear that he is ready for the next step, surrounded by a strong and experienced support staff who will bring the best out of him.”

Wigan Chairman Ian Lenagan is also confident that Peet and his coaching team can deliver the sort of success that Wigan supporters crave.

“The individual development and team performance of players and coaches across all Wigan’s squads is of paramount importance for the success of Wigan Warriors,” said Lenagan.

“Matt Peet is perfectly qualified in every respect to deliver in this role and our significant additional investment in Lee Briers and Shaun Wane is targeted to achieve the success and entertainment Wigan fans deserve and expect.”

ENDS