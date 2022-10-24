Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons missed out on Leigh Leopards’ new Super League signing 

IN case you missed it on Thursday, the Leigh Centurions are no more as a brand.

Instead, the Leigh Leopards will now occupy the 12th Super League spot following the relegation of Toulouse Olympique and Leigh’s successful Championship season in 2022.

Along with their new brand, the Leopards also announced a raft of new signings – ten of them in fact – including one former Warrington Wolves man.

That man is Matt Davis, who initially began his career at the London Broncos where he made 68 appearances between 2015 and 2018, before making the permanent switch to Warrington in 2019.

Since then, the Midlands forward registered 61 appearances in the primrose and blue of the Wire, but was announced as one of those players leaving the Cheshire club at the end of the 2022 Super League season.

Being such a talented forward, it was no surprise that a number of clubs enquired about a potential deal to bring Davis to their club.

And League Express can exclusively reveal that two of those were the Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons who missed out as Davis favoured a move to Leigh instead.

Davis will join former Wire players Rob Mulhern, Jacob Gannon, Oliver Holmes and Jack Hughes at the Leigh Sports Village from 2023 and beyond whilst ex-Warrington winger Josh Charnley is already at the club after leaving the Halliwell Jones Stadium midway through 2022.

With such a plethora of new signings, it will be interesting to see how the Leopards will gel next season and whether or not they can hammer their new brand home.