Wigan Warriors prop given two bans at the World Cup as Fiji and Ireland stars in hot water

Following the most recent meeting of the RLWC2021 Match Review Panel which took place on 24 October, the following sanctions have been issued:

· Tui Kamikamica (Fiji): Grade A Dangerous Contact, 1 Match Penalty Notice

· Liam Byrne (Ireland): Grade A Dangerous Contact, 1 Match Penalty Notice

· Jaimin Jolliffe (Ireland): Grade A High tackle, 1 Match Penalty Notice

The following players received cautions:

· Taniela Sadrugu (Fiji): Dangerous Contact

· Liam Byrne (Ireland): Other Contrary Behaviour

The deadline to challenge the decisions is 11am on Tuesday 25 October.