Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos name semi-final squads

Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos have both announced their 21-man squads for this Friday evening’s Betfred Super League semi-final clash between the two clubs at the DW Stadium.

Both teams will have some notable absentees, with Wigan missing Cade Cust, following his injury in their final league game of the season, while Liam Farrell will also be missing, although more positively Wigan coach Matty Peet has selected hooker Sam Powell, who is in line to make his 250th Wigan appearance.

The Rhinos also have several players absent, including both wingers David Fusitu’a and captain Ash Handley, as well as centre Harry Newman and the suspended Rhyse Martin.

The Rhinos also have several players who, if selected, will achieve significant milestones.

James Donaldson and Brad Dwyer could both make their 250th career appearances, while Mikolaj Oledzki could make his 100th Super League appearance and Cameron Smith could make his 100th appearance for the Rhinos and Tom Briscoe needs just one try for his 150th Super League try.

Wigan: 1 Bevan French, 2 Jake Bibby, 5 Liam Marshall, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 13 John Bateman, 14 Morgan Smithies, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Ethan Havard, 20 Liam Byrne, 21 Kai Pearce-Paul, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski, 28 Brad O’Neill, 36 Mike Cooper.

Leeds: 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 11 James Bentley, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 16 Richie Myler, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 20 Tom Briscoe, 22 Sam Walters, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Corey Johnson, 28 Muizz Mustapha, 29 Liam Tindall, 32 Jack Sinfield, 33 Zak Hardaker.