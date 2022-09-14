Leeds Rhinos legend to present Harry Sunderland Award at Grand Final

Danny McGuire will present the Harry Sunderland Award at this year’s Super League Grand Final.

McGuire twice won the award for the man of the match in his career, in Leeds Rhinos’ 2015 and 2017 title successes.

They were the last two Grand Finals of nine that he played in total, winning eight of them.

Along with McGuire, only Andy Farrell, Rob Burrow, Kevin Sinfield and James Roby have won the Harry Sunderland Award on multiple occasions in the Super League era.

Burrow presented last year’s award to the winner, St Helens’ Kevin Naiqama, and his former teammate will do the honours this time at Old Trafford.

“I feel very privileged to be asked to present the Harry Sunderland Award,” said McGuire, who finished the 2022 season as Hull KR’s interim head coach.

“I know from personal experience what a special and emotional moment this can be as a player winning this award.

“The Grand Final is the biggest occasion in the Rugby League season and big games need big performances, so I am excited to see who steps up to claim this year’s Harry Sunderland Award.”