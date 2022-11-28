Wigan Warriors and Matt Peet: If every Super League club could poach one player

WIGAN Warriors enjoyed a remarkable rise during the 2022 Super League season.

After a disappointing 2021, the Warriors underwent something of a reconstruction period to get to the beginning point of last season.

That meant that head coach Adrian Lam exited the DW Stadium with Matt Peet appointed as the boss alongside Lee Briers and Sean O’Loughlin as his assistants and Shaun Wane in a leadership role.

From the get go, it was obvious that the new set-up was working as a Challenge Cup success came barely halfway through Peet’s tenure as a Super League head coach.

Though the Warriors exited the Super League play-offs at the semi-final stage, Wigan’s season had still been a successful one – and now they are building to improve on that in 2023.

Not only has star Jai Field dotted a new contract with the Lancashire club, but so has livewire Bevan French who had been linked with a move to the Newcastle Knights for most of last season.

Add into the mix the capture of Jake Wardle and Toby King and Wigan look a strong force on paper.

That being said, there is always the desire to bring in more so if Wigan were looking to poach one Super League player, who could it be?

Following the injury to Cade Cust towards the back end of 2022 and the need to switch things around in the backs, Wigan could potentially need another playmaker.

But, the Warriors would also benefit from speed around the ruck and someone exactly like Hull FC’s new signing Brad Dwyer would have been perfect for Peet’s side in order to take advantage of quick play the balls from the likes of Brad Singleton and Liam Byrne.

Of course, Dwyer will be plying his trade for the Black and Whites in 2023 after departing the Leeds Rhinos.