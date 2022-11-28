Ex-Warrington Wolves coach to take on ‘Kicking For Burrow’ challenge to raise money for Leeds Rhinos legend and MND research

AS the campaign to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease research expands, more people – such as former Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Warrington Wolves’ academy Andrew Naumenko – are taking on more elaborate challenges.

Naumenko, who hails from Wigan, has taken on the ‘Kicking For Burrow’ challenge after becoming an official fundraiser.

In a challenge entitled “Kicking for Burrow”, his aim will be to attempt to kick a touchline conversion from as many Super League and Championship stadiums in the UK.

Why a touchline kick? Simply because Burrow loved to kick (and he was great at it), but Naumenko’s kick – being from out – represents Rob’s challenge. It demonstrates that not everything in life is as easy as a kick in front of the posts.

Naumenko told League Express: “I am proud to be part of the worldwide rugby family that spreads across both codes. I grew up with rugby league at the centre of everything that I did and as a consequence, I was always in awe of Rob Burrow as a player, his work rate and skill set were incredible.

“I am excited to announce a brilliant fundraising opportunity to enable me to continue my support to raise funds for the Rob Burrow charity and the Motor Neurone Disease Association. My vision requires a little help from you and our fabulous Rugby League family.”

Naumenko is aiming to get as many donations as he can, with the hashtag #getitgoing and then to #keepitgoing with a vision for #kickingforburrow to influence grassroots players and fans from across the world to get involved by attempting their own kicks at their local clubs or parks.

Naumenko continued: “I am thrilled to have received the full backing and approval from many of the clubs already and it is amazing that one of Rob’s good friends and Rugby League Man of Steel Paul Sculthorpe MBE, was the first to kindly offer his support and will supply all the balls from his major brand Rhino Rugby. Support is really coming in thick and fast. Watch out for some legends of the game, past and present taking to the field to kick a goal for Rob!

“To watch my kicks and follow the activities my Instagram is @athelitesandc. Link with me and Let’s Go! We should all be #kickingforburrow! The sky should be our limit!”

You can donate to Andrew’s campaign here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/kickingforburrow