Wigan Warriors and St Helens pay tribute to former player following his passing – rest in peace Brian Hogan

WIGAN Warriors and St Helens have paid tribute to former player Brian Hogan following his passing.

Hogan began his career with hometown club St Helens, signing for the Merseysiders in October 1964 and playing in five finals before moving to bitter rivals Wigan in 1969.

Hogan managed to secure two major honours with Wigan winning the 1969-70 Lancashire League Championship and the 1970-71 League Leaders Trophy although he did pick up two further Runners Up medals for the 1971 Play Off Final v St Helens and 1977 Lancashire Cup Final v Workington Town.

On his return to Wigan in 1974 – after spells at Bradford and Widnes – Hogan earned five England caps between 1975 and 1977 including four games in the 1975 World Cup.

Having made the last of his 207 appearances for Wigan against Castleford at Central Park on 22 January 1978 Hogan moved on to Widnes for a transfer fee reported to be around £8,000 before finishing his career with a season at Oldham in 1982-83.

He worked for St Helens Council in the Building Department for many years.

Both Wigan and Saints have paid tribute to their former player, writing brilliant obituaries on their respective websites.