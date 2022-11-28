Hull FC star opens up on ‘eye-opening conversation’ with new head coach Tony Smith after disrupted Super League season

HULL FC fans are feeling positive going into the 2023 Super League season under new head coach Tony Smith – and rightly so.

The move to appoint the former Hull KR and Warrington Wolves boss has been one that has been met with positivity across the board.

From the players to the fans, Smith has engendered a superb spirit and now Fijian international Kane Evans is determined to improve in 2023 after revealing frank conversations with the Australian.

“When I first caught up with Tony, he gave me a run down on his expectations of an overseas player in Super League and he said that being good is not enough – I need to be great,” Evans told the Hull FC website.

“You have to be great in every area and you have to do your best to lead the team.

“It was an eye-opening conversation but I really appreciated the honesty and expectation, and it’s motivated me – it’s fired me up. It’s good to hear that from the coach.

“I’m not going to take his comments lightly. I think it will bring the best out of me, because I have a real personal fear of failure.

“I still have so much work to do before I can play again, but the fire is burning deep inside me real hard.”

Evans missed the final few games of the 2022 season with injury, but the towering 30-year-old prop has been impressed with new physio Seamus McCallion.

“The rehab is going well at the moment. It looks as though I’m going to be fighting to be ready to play in our second pre-season match and then hopefully I’ll be flying into Round One,” Evans continued.

“But I have to say that I’ve been really impressed with the new physio – I’m learning a lot from him.

“He’s already taught me a few new tricks that I wasn’t aware of before and I’ve been around for a while at some good clubs.

“Even though I haven’t started running yet, some of the things that he’s helped me out with has been awesome.”