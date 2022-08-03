Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves name 21-man squads for clash

Wigan Warriors are without a recognised hooker for Friday’s Super League visit of Warrington Wolves.

Sam Powell is not included in the 21-man squad after suffering a foot injury in last week’s win over Hull KR, while Brad O’Neill picked up a suspension in a recent Reserves match.

Ethan Havard is also absent from the squad as Brad Singleton returns from a three-game ban, and young props Junior Nsemba and Harvie Hill are included, the latter for the first time, and in line for potential debuts.

Iain Thornley (knee), Thomas Leuluai (calf) and John Bateman (rib) are still unavailable to Matt Peet.

Warrington are without Matt Dufty as the fullback will spend several weeks on the sidelines with the foot injury he suffered on debut.

After being dropped last week, Josh Thewlis replaces Dufty and returns to contention in the only change to their 21-man squad.

Daryl Powell remains without Gareth Widdop (shoulder), Joe Philbin (knee) and Jack Hughes (shoulder).

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves – DW Stadium, Friday 8pm

Wigan: 1 Bevan French, 2 Jake Bibby, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Cust, 8 Brad Singleton, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 14 Morgan Smithies, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 20 Liam Byrne, 21 Kai Pearce-Paul, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski, 25 Sam Halsall, 32 Junior Nsemba, 36 Mike Cooper, 37 Harvie Hill.

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 5 Matty Ashton, 7 George Williams, 9 Daryl Clark, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Oliver Holmes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Matt Davis, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 20 James Harrison, 21 Greg Minikin, 22 Josh Thewlis, 23 Connor Wrench, 27 Riley Dean, 32 Kyle Amor, 33 Thomas Mikaele, 34 Jake Wardle, 35 Matty Nicholson.