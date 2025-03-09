Wigan Warriors avoid slip-up against Huddersfield Giants

WIGAN WARRIORS 44 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 18
DAVID KUZIO, The Brick Community Stadium, Sunday
WIGAN avoided a potential blip thanks to an impressive second-half performance as they made it three straight Super League victories.
Before the game there was a lot of talk of how the Warriors would cope with any jet lag following their long return flight from Las Vegas – and there were signs of some as they trailed 18-10 at the break.
But the defending champions shrugged off their rustiness to score six unanswered tries – and could have had a couple more as they dominated Huddersfield.
The Giants created the first chance after three minutes. Oliver Wilson sent Liam Sutcliffe through. He was brought down before Adam Clune forced a drop-out when he chased his own kick.
Huddersfield made their pressure count as they opened the scoring with winger Adam Swift using his strength to get past Bevan French and Zach Eckersley to touch down. Sutcliffe converted.
It did not take Wigan long to get back on level terms. Jake Wardle was sent clear down the left and the ball was then brought back across the field. Eckersley took it on the wing and stepped inside before sending Liam Farrell over. Adam Keighran converted to level the game.
Huddersfield were aiming to cause an upset and they forced another drop-out as Swift trapped Jai Field in goal. Leroy Cudjoe and Swift both went close to scoring, then a chance went begging as French forced George Flanagan to drop the ball.
Wigan then forced a drop-out with Harry Smith doing well to collect the ball before sending in a testing kick. His side received a penalty for dissent, but an error from Kaide Ellis meant another wasted chance.
The home side hit the front for the first time in the 29th minute with Eckersley on the end of a neat passing move. Smith switched direction on the last to find French. He then offloaded to Keighran, who sent the winger over.
Huddersfield were not behind for long however. Debutant Taane Milne got them within striking distance with a strong run, before Sam Hewitt collected a pass from Clune and forced his way over. Sutcliffe converted and the visitors led again.
Things got even better for them before the break as Flanagan – who was down as 18th man before Tui Lolohea was a late withdrawal – went over after Jacob Gagai collected a chip over from Clune.
It looked like Smith had caught Clune late after the kick but nothing was given and Sutcliffe converted for that 18-10 half-time lead.
After a successful captain’s challenge, Wigan marched upfield and Farrell grabbed his second try after video referee Chris Kendall ruled Sam Walters had not knocked on in the build-up. Keighran converted.
A penalty put Wigan in a strong position and they took full advantage to go back in front. The ball was sent left with Ellis, Smith, Field and Wardle combining to send Liam Marshall in at the corner. Keighran converted.
Wigan were now in full control with the likes of Ellis, Farrell and Walters grafting in the middle to allow Smith and Field to create chances on the edges.
Smith produced a 40-20 to put them in a good position and on the first tackle, French went wide and used his strength to get the ball down for his side’s fifth try.
Wigan could have been out of sight. Another Smith 40-20 put them in a strong position, but Harvie Hill was denied a try due to an obstruction while Kruise Leeming had a score ruled out for a knock-on.
They finally crossed again when Wardle took a pass from Field, then recorded further scores by Field and Leeming, with all those three converted by Keighran.
GAMESTAR: Kaide Ellis was outstanding for Wigan, but he was pipped by Harry Smith thanks to his organisation and two 40-20s.
GAMEBREAKER: Two tries in the opening eight minutes of the second half meant Wigan hit the front and they never relinquished that lead as Huddersfield tired.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: The way Zach Eckersley stepped back inside and provided a sublime offload to send Liam Farrell over to score justified his recall.
MATCHFACTS
WARRIORS
1 Jai Field
22 Zach Eckersley
3 Adam Keighran
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
6 Bevan French
7 Harry Smith
16 Liam Byrne
17 Kruise Leeming
10 Luke Thompson
11 Junior Nsemba
12 Liam Farrell
13 Kaide Ellis
Subs (all used)
19 Tyler Dupree
20 Harvie Hill
21 Sam Walters
23 Tom Forber
18th man (not used)
27 Harvey Makin
Also in 21-man squad
2 Abbas Miski
15 Patrick Mago
24 Jack Farrimond
Tries: Farrell (13, 42), Eckersley (29), Marshall (48), French (60), Wardle (74), Field (77), Leeming (79)
Goals: Keighran 6/8
GIANTS
1 Jacob Gagai
2 Adam Swift
3 Jake Bibby
4 Liam Sutcliffe
24 Aidan McGowan
29 George Flanagan
7 Adam Clune
8 Oliver Wilson
14 Ashton Golding
18 Fenton Rogers
11 Jack Murchie
12 Sam Hewitt
21 Leroy Cudjoe
Subs (all used)
10 Tom Burgess
13 Harry Rushton
19 Tom Deakin
22 Taane Milne (D)
18th man (not used)
15 Matty English
Also in 21-man squad
6 Tui Lolohea
20 Elliot Wallis
25 Jack Billington
Tries: Swift (5), Hewitt (35), Flanagan (39)
Goals: Sutcliffe 3/3
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 10-6, 10-12, 10-18; 16-18, 22-18, 26-18, 32-18, 38-18, 44-18
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Warriors: Harry Smith; Giants: Adam Clune
Penalty count: 6-2
Half-time: 10-18
Referee: Liam Moore
Attendance: 17,625