Wigan Warriors avoid slip-up against Huddersfield Giants

WIGAN WARRIORS 44 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 18

DAVID KUZIO, The Brick Community Stadium, Sunday

WIGAN avoided a potential blip thanks to an impressive second-half performance as they made it three straight Super League victories.

Before the game there was a lot of talk of how the Warriors would cope with any jet lag following their long return flight from Las Vegas – and there were signs of some as they trailed 18-10 at the break.

But the defending champions shrugged off their rustiness to score six unanswered tries – and could have had a couple more as they dominated Huddersfield.

The Giants created the first chance after three minutes. Oliver Wilson sent Liam Sutcliffe through. He was brought down before Adam Clune forced a drop-out when he chased his own kick.

Huddersfield made their pressure count as they opened the scoring with winger Adam Swift using his strength to get past Bevan French and Zach Eckersley to touch down. Sutcliffe converted.

It did not take Wigan long to get back on level terms. Jake Wardle was sent clear down the left and the ball was then brought back across the field. Eckersley took it on the wing and stepped inside before sending Liam Farrell over. Adam Keighran converted to level the game.

Huddersfield were aiming to cause an upset and they forced another drop-out as Swift trapped Jai Field in goal. Leroy Cudjoe and Swift both went close to scoring, then a chance went begging as French forced George Flanagan to drop the ball.

Wigan then forced a drop-out with Harry Smith doing well to collect the ball before sending in a testing kick. His side received a penalty for dissent, but an error from Kaide Ellis meant another wasted chance.

The home side hit the front for the first time in the 29th minute with Eckersley on the end of a neat passing move. Smith switched direction on the last to find French. He then offloaded to Keighran, who sent the winger over.

Huddersfield were not behind for long however. Debutant Taane Milne got them within striking distance with a strong run, before Sam Hewitt collected a pass from Clune and forced his way over. Sutcliffe converted and the visitors led again.

Things got even better for them before the break as Flanagan – who was down as 18th man before Tui Lolohea was a late withdrawal – went over after Jacob Gagai collected a chip over from Clune.

It looked like Smith had caught Clune late after the kick but nothing was given and Sutcliffe converted for that 18-10 half-time lead.

After a successful captain’s challenge, Wigan marched upfield and Farrell grabbed his second try after video referee Chris Kendall ruled Sam Walters had not knocked on in the build-up. Keighran converted.

A penalty put Wigan in a strong position and they took full advantage to go back in front. The ball was sent left with Ellis, Smith, Field and Wardle combining to send Liam Marshall in at the corner. Keighran converted.

Wigan were now in full control with the likes of Ellis, Farrell and Walters grafting in the middle to allow Smith and Field to create chances on the edges.

Smith produced a 40-20 to put them in a good position and on the first tackle, French went wide and used his strength to get the ball down for his side’s fifth try.

Wigan could have been out of sight. Another Smith 40-20 put them in a strong position, but Harvie Hill was denied a try due to an obstruction while Kruise Leeming had a score ruled out for a knock-on.

They finally crossed again when Wardle took a pass from Field, then recorded further scores by Field and Leeming, with all those three converted by Keighran.

GAMESTAR: Kaide Ellis was outstanding for Wigan, but he was pipped by Harry Smith thanks to his organisation and two 40-20s.

GAMEBREAKER: Two tries in the opening eight minutes of the second half meant Wigan hit the front and they never relinquished that lead as Huddersfield tired.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The way Zach Eckersley stepped back inside and provided a sublime offload to send Liam Farrell over to score justified his recall.

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

22 Zach Eckersley

3 Adam Keighran

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Bevan French

7 Harry Smith

16 Liam Byrne

17 Kruise Leeming

10 Luke Thompson

11 Junior Nsemba

12 Liam Farrell

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs (all used)

19 Tyler Dupree

20 Harvie Hill

21 Sam Walters

23 Tom Forber

18th man (not used)

27 Harvey Makin

Also in 21-man squad

2 Abbas Miski

15 Patrick Mago

24 Jack Farrimond

Tries: Farrell (13, 42), Eckersley (29), Marshall (48), French (60), Wardle (74), Field (77), Leeming (79)

Goals: Keighran 6/8

GIANTS

1 Jacob Gagai

2 Adam Swift

3 Jake Bibby

4 Liam Sutcliffe

24 Aidan McGowan

29 George Flanagan

7 Adam Clune

8 Oliver Wilson

14 Ashton Golding

18 Fenton Rogers

11 Jack Murchie

12 Sam Hewitt

21 Leroy Cudjoe

Subs (all used)

10 Tom Burgess

13 Harry Rushton

19 Tom Deakin

22 Taane Milne (D)

18th man (not used)

15 Matty English

Also in 21-man squad

6 Tui Lolohea

20 Elliot Wallis

25 Jack Billington

Tries: Swift (5), Hewitt (35), Flanagan (39)

Goals: Sutcliffe 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 10-6, 10-12, 10-18; 16-18, 22-18, 26-18, 32-18, 38-18, 44-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Harry Smith; Giants: Adam Clune

Penalty count: 6-2

Half-time: 10-18

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 17,625