‘Like under-10s stuff’: Sam Burgess frustrated by Warrington Wolves’ loss to Wakefield Trinity

SAM BURGESS said Warrington are “low on confidence” after their home loss to Wakefield – a second defeat in a row.

The Wolves struggled on their return from Las Vegas as former coach Daryl Powell got one over on his successor.

“It’s a tough loss. It’s not a great game at all,” said Burgess.

“The scoreline would suggest we were in the game at half-time, but a lot of actions probably didn’t show we were in a game in the first half.

“I thought we came out with a bit more resolve but we struggled today and the players have to come up with a couple of answers.

“It’s a great test for everyone at the moment – for the players, myself, my staff, the fans, everyone involved.

“I’m seeing a side that’s a bit low on confidence. I think we got beat in every facet really which is not like us.

“I think they got five short drop-outs back in the first half, so we are in some good areas, it’s just concentration things.

“We then get in front and we lose the kick-off – it’s like under-10s stuff – and then we concede a try that was like an under-10s try. That’s what I’m seeing.”

Wakefield boss Powell said: “Overall I thought we deserved to win and it was a great performance from us in a lot of areas.

“Mike McMeeken played 80 minutes, he’s right up there with the best front-rowers in the comp and he was exceptional today.

“I thought Liam Hood had a real stand-out performance today. We’d asked a bit more from him in terms of running the ball. He did that and he was outstanding today.

“It’s the first time we’ve seen any sun and I thought we handled it really well.

“I thought we controlled the game in the second half and we learned a lot of lessons from what we did in the last couple of weeks. It was a great effort all round.”