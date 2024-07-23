Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet gives latest on Jai Field and Bevan French

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has given the injury latest on Jai Field and Bevan French.

Both Field and French have been sidelined with hamstring injuries in recent weeks and months, with Field expected to return in the next few weeks.

Neither, however, will play this week in the all-important clash with in-form Warrington Wolves.

“Jai is looking good, he is pretty much in full training, but he won’t play this week,” Peet said.

“Bevan’s timeframe hasn’t changed. He was running on a treadmill yesterday but it’s just one stage at a time.”

Peet also gave an update on hooker Tom Forber and Mike Cooper.

“Tom Forber is around three weeks off, he has started doing some running now.

“Mike Cooper, it’s not a case of time, it’s a case of monitoring him and going through the right checks.”

