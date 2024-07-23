Adrian Lam addresses Lachlan Lam speculation following Hull FC links

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has addressed the speculation linking his son, Lachlan, with a move to Super League rivals Hull FC.

A report from Rugby League Live last week emerged that Lam would follow the likes of Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes and John Asiata from Leigh to Hull.

And, in his post-match press conference following the Leopards’ 36-6 win over London Broncos at the weekend, father Adrian was asked immediately about the future of his son at the Leigh Sports Village.

Lam said: “Whatever they say is whatever they say, I can’t control the rumours or speculation, all I can control is what’s in front of us here and at the moment it is two wins in a row.

“We’ve got a massive game ahead of us next week and Lachie has had two man of the matches back-to-back so hopefully he can make it a third next week.”

During Adrian’s pre-match press conference, he refused to draw on that speculation once more: “Like I’ve said all along, I’m pretty direct in the fact that it’s not a talking point for me, the focus has been on the team being in place where it needs to be.

“We don’t need speculation added into that, my focus is on the team in front of me.”

In recent days, there have been reports suggesting that there has been a contract fallout between Lam’s management and the Leigh club, as per Rugby League Live.

That includes a contract clause that would see Lam leave the Leopards, with the Leigh club believing that this only applies to an NRL club.

Lam’s management, however, has stressed that this clause can be triggered by any club.

