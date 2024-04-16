Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet identifies Willie Isa replacement following serious injury

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has identified Junior Nsemba as the perfect replacement for Willie Isa, following the latter’s dislocated fracture to his ankle in the club’s 60-6 win over Castleford Tigers on Sunday.

Isa went down in a heap after a strong, three-man tackle with the forward having to have gas and air as both club doctors and physios attempted to carry the veteran off the field.

Following the game, Peet confirmed that the 35-year-old would be out for a lengthy period of time after suffering the horrendous injury, but the Wigan boss hailed Nsemba for the way in which he has taken his opportunity.

“The fact is now, with what has happened to Willie, Junior is going to get more of an opportunity and I look forward to seeing him out there more,” Peet said after the game.

“I feel like you could see elements of how devastating he can be with the ball, he’s a strong ball carrier who is learning all the time.

“And one thing I do know about Willie, he helps Junior a lot and he’ll continue to do that, even when he’s out injured.”

19-year-old Nsemba has made 16 appearances for Wigan since debuting in 2022, carving out a reputation for himself as a bulldozing ball-carrier.

