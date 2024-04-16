Castleford Tigers and Albert Vete in talks over release from Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have held talks with Albert Vete over a potential release from the Super League club, League Express understands.

Vete has struggled for game time, fitness and form in the past 18 months since making the move to The Jungle from Super League rivals Hull KR.

The ex-Melbourne Storm prop had been continuously linked with a move away during pre-season, but decided to commit to his two-year deal in a bid to find form for the Tigers.

Vete has made just ten appearances for Castleford in 18 months, with six of those coming in 2023 and four in 2024 – though his game time has often been limited to ten-minute bursts.

The 31-year-old is keen to return home to be back home with his family as well as to finish his teaching qualifications, League Express understands with both parties set to come to the table.

