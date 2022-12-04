Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet lauds development of Sean O’Loughlin as a coach

MATT PEET has been impressed by one performer in particular so far in pre-season – Sean O’Loughlin.

Wigan Warriors are preparing for their second campaign with Peet as head coach and he will again be assisted by O’Loughlin, who joined the Wigan staff following his playing retirement at the end of 2020, while he also was awarded an OBE earlier this year.

Peet’s other right-hand man next year will be Thomas Leuluai, who called time on his own career after the 2022 season and replaced Brisbane Broncos-bound Lee Briers on the coaching staff.

According to Peet, one former Warriors skipper has been helping another make his start in the coaching game as well as showing his own progression.

He said of O’Loughlin: “He’s developing as a coach and as a leader. He’s had a couple of years coaching now and I’ve really seen great things from him in pre-season.

“He’s grown in confidence; he’s understanding his role more and more each day.

“He’s put his arm around Tommy and shown him the ropes. Tommy has a great understanding of the game but Lockers is guiding him in the right direction.”

Peet added that O’Loughlin’s success as a coach, as in his playing days, has come about largely through hard work.

“He had the knowledge and love for the game and the respect of the players, but a lot of people have had that and not worked hard,” said Peet.

“People can turn their noses up when players step straight into coaching roles, but they’re probably not aware of how much they’ve been doing behind the scenes to prepare.”

Leuluai has big shoes to fill in replacing Briers, who in one season at Wigan turned Super League’s least prolific attack into its best. But Peet insists that the mark of the Warrington Wolves legend will long be felt at the DW Stadium.

“Some of the drills we do in training are what he brought in, and some of our plays,” he added.

“Our players have learned immensely from him; people like Harry Smith and Jai learned off him and I’ve learned off him.

“That doesn’t go away. He’s left a good impression here and we keep in touch with him. I hope he kills it over there and I’m sure he will.”

