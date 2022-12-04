St Helens delighted with testimonial for ‘best centre in Super League’ Mark Percival

ST HELENS chief executive Mike Rush says star centre Mark Percival’s loyal service means he fully deserves his testimonial year.

The 28-year-old needs just one more appearance to hit the 200 milestone for his only club and he would have been well past that landmark had it not been for a number of injuries.

The latest, a knee problem, kept him out of the England squad for the World Cup, although having been sidelined since May, he returned for the last two games of the domestic season and scored a try in the 24-12 Grand Final win over Leeds.

That sealed Saints’ fourth straight title, with Percival playing in the Grand Final wins of 2019 against Salford and over Catalans Dragons in 2021, when he also featured in the Challenge Cup final victory against Castleford.

The Widnes-born player missed the 2020 Grand Final triumph over arch-rivals Wigan, having first enjoyed title success in 2014, when Saints defeated Wigan with a side which included fullback Paul Wellens, who has replaced Kristian Woolf as coach.

Percival, who has made six England appearances, including at the 2017 World Cup, and three times been named in the Super League Dream Team, made his debut in 2013 after coming through the Saints Academy (he played his junior rugby at Halton Hornets).

With details of Percival’s testimonial match still to be confirmed, Rush said: “Mark has been a brilliant servant for our club. His performances have been world class for a number of years.

“He has worked hard to overcome his injury troubles to shine year on year, and is in my opinion and that of many others the best centre in Super League.

“Off the field Mark is a fantastic ambassador for our club in the community and he regularly supports and undertakes charity work.”

Percival, who will support a number of charities via his testimonial, said: “St Helens have been my life ever since I joined the Academy when I was 14.

“I am looking forward to getting back fit and going again next season in what will be a proud year for me and my family.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.